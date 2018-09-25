Clear

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Sep 25 09:36:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 09:59:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chances start slowing down tonight, it'll be cooler with a low at 58. a few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, but sunshine should show up quick. cooler tomorrow; a high at 68. then quite comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. a teenager is telling an astonishing story today -- showers and storms for the afternoon - a few of those may become strong. shower chances start slowing down tonight, it'll be cooler with a low at 58. a few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, but sunshine should show up quick. cooler tomorrow; a high at 68. then quite comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. [c3]teen lost at sea mon vo-vo a teenager is telling an showers and storms for the afternoon - a few of those may become strong. shower chances start slowing down tonight, it'll be cooler with a low at 58. a few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, but sunshine should show up quick. cooler tomorrow; a high at 68. then quite comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. [c3]teen lost at sea mon vo-vo a teenager is telling an showers and storms for the afternoon - a few of those may become strong. shower chances start slowing down tonight, it'll be cooler with a low at 58. a few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, but sunshine should show up quick. cooler tomorrow; a high at 68. then quite comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. [c3]teen lost at sea mon vo-vo a teenager is telling an astonishing story today -- showers and storms for the afternoon - a few of those may become strong. shower chances start slowing down tonight, it'll be cooler with a low at 58. a few clouds are likely tomorrow morning, but sunshine should show up quick. cooler tomorrow; a high at 68. then quite comfortable tomorrow night with lows in the upper 40s. [c3]teen lost at sea mon vo-vo a teenager is telling an astonishing story today -- about -- "49" days alone at sea on a fishing raft.
Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 75°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sheriff suspends Tanoos' Special Deputy privileges & VCSC Board meets in executive session

Image

Arrest made in early morning robbery

Image

Fruitridge Festival of Arts, First Unitarian Universalist Congregation

Image

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Image

THS beats West Vigo

Image

ISU preview UNI

Image

Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game