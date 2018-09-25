Speech to Text for Arrest made in early morning robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news 10 has learned of an arrest. the robbery happened just after 4:30 this morning. this is at the phillips 66 convenience store on north third street. an employee told police the suspect entered the store and demanded money. the suspect said he had a weapon, but never showed one. police say the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money. after viewing security video - one of the officers recognized the suspect and told other officers. officers found the suspect a short time later in the 400 block of third avenue. he was arrested for robbery and taken to the juvenile center. vigo county school corporation's former