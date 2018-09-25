Clear

Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 78° Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. A little cooler. Low: 58°

Posted: Tue Sep 25 03:30:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 25 03:34:30 PDT 2018

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 78° Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. A little cooler. Low: 58° Wednesday: A quick morning sprinkle. Becoming mainly sunny. High: 68° Detailed Forecast: Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will move through. Beginning Wednesday, cooler, dry air will move in and bring us really nice weather for the rest of the week. As of now, the weekend looks good, but more clouds will probably move in on Sunday before our next chance of rain on Monday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031
Terre Haute
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
A Rainy Tuesday; Better Weather Ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

