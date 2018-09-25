Speech to Text for Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thundershowers. High: 78° Tuesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers possible. A little cooler. Low: 58° Wednesday: A quick morning sprinkle. Becoming mainly sunny. High: 68° Detailed Forecast: Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible through Tuesday night, when a cold front will move through. Beginning Wednesday, cooler, dry air will move in and bring us really nice weather for the rest of the week. As of now, the weekend looks good, but more clouds will probably move in on Sunday before our next chance of rain on Monday. Download our Alexa Skill now! Text alexa to 89031