Speech to Text for THS beats West Vigo

braves dominating the net....freshman courtney jones puts it away for a terre haute south point.... another freshman making an impact in this match...jayci scott with the ace for west vigo... terre haute south looking to close out game number two... maddy phelps drops in a winner that west vigo can't get to.... terre haute south sweeps west vigo, three-nothing on senior night for the lady braves.... [e8]toss to break-------------------