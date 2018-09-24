Clear

ISU preview UNI

Sycamore dropped three straight to Panthers

team is off to a nice start to the season, but the real work begins now for the sycamores... thursday night the trees open missouri valley conference action at home against 21st ranked northern iowa... when isu head coach curt mallory took over this program, he said he wanted to be win conference titles... to do that, the sycamores have to be able to compete better with teams like uni... the panthers have won three straight over the sycamores by a combine 139-22.... isu knows they go into this matchup with something to prove! there definitely overlooking us right now. they think we're a joke. we're going to play our football. we've gotten better and think we have improved. now we want to be able to show it. come out of thursday night knowing we have gotten better. the colts sit one and
