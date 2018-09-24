Speech to Text for Superintendent Haworth weighs in on Tanoos developments, school board to meet again Tuesday

forward over the arch of time. a new school leader is left with a difficult situation. dr. robert haworth spoke tonight .. just hours after news of his predecessor facing felony charges. former superintendent doctor danny tanoos is facing state bribery charges. news 10 broke the story this afternoon. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. we continue our live team coverage tonight. news 10's alia blackburn attended tonight's school board meeting.. she'll tell us what school leaders had to say. and -- heather good has been monitoring the situation. she's in the newsroom.. ready to answer some of your questions. but first.. we want to talk about the case. dr. tanoos is facing "three" felony bribery charges. according to court documents...the school corporation improperly awarded contracts. the lawsuit names a company called "energy systems group" ...or e-s-g. the affidavit says an anonymous source worked with the f-b-i. agents collected evidence tied to the charges during the f-b-i raid in june of 20--16. the federal investigation alleged e-s-g routinely provided perks to tanoos and school board members. the perks listed included dinners, indianapolis colts tickets, and concert tickets. court documents state in return... the company would get more business from the school corporation. the affidavit also said tanoos even solicited perks on his own. vigo county school leaders briefly discussed the situation tonight. news 10's alia blackburn joins us live. she walks us through what's happened since her live report on news 10 at 6. [b4]vcsc brd mtg sept 24 tanoos charges angle 1-live pkg questions and concerns still linger around the vigo county school corporation. we spent most of our day here -- looking to get answers from leaders -- who are weighing in on the new developments. one by one vigo county school board members filed in to the adminstration building monday night... the group met behind closed doors in an executive session... that's after news came down of bribery charges against former superintendent daniel tanoos. news 10 waited outside as board members arrived -- where we spoke with president jackie lower. sots from jackie 50.21.25 "today vigo county school corporation was informed that the marion county prosecutor has filed charges against dr. daniel tanoos." just hours after the executive session... superintendent robert haworth weighed in on the new developments. after monday's "public" board meeting -- he said some board members were receiving the information for the first time. 54.22.21 "i just know where we're going we presented the information to the board tonight, we've asked them to deliberate on that throughout the evening ...." after retiring as superintendent -- tanoos took on the role of safety and security director of vigo county schools. as of now -- haworth said he's currently on paid administrative leave -- pending a review of charges by the board. while it's too early to tell if a replacement will step in -- haworth said operations will continue as normal. but in the meantime -- haworth wants to keep focus on what matters the most... 56.32.11 "regardless of the situation that's something a school superintendent has to do each and every day, whether you're confronted with a very tough situation that we're facing today or whether everything has been running smoothly. we're asked all the time to take care of our district's most precious which are our children, we'll rise to that occasion like we've done year in and year out." there is another executive session set for the morning. news 10's jon swaner will work to find out what happened. he'll have any developments tomorrow on news 10 midday. energy systems group gave news 10 a statement late this afternoon. the company said