Monday Late Forecast

Posted: Mon Sep 24 19:30:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 19:30:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. cloudy, with a steady temperature around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a high near 80. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south southwest wind around 10 mph. new rainfall showers between midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. cloudy, with a steady temperature around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a high near 80. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south southwest wind around 10 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
