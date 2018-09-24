Speech to Text for Monday Late Forecast

midnight and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. cloudy, with a steady temperature around 69. south wind 3 to 6 mph. chance of precipitation is 50%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a high near 80. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south southwest wind around 10 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts