The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

staple. the owners of "pumpkin works" in paris, illinois say they're retiring after this season. staley says, "you are the first people that we've told so..." storm team 10's brady harp spoke to owner paul staley before he and his wife told the public about their plans. brady joins us live in the studio with more. i was speaking with pumpkin works owner paul staley about this year's harvest when he told me this would be his final year operating the popular patch. he says he hopes someone can take over so the tradition can continue for wabash valley families... but if not -- this will be the last year for pumpkin works. pumpkin works co-owner paul staley says, "the body just can't work twenty hours a day, seven days a week anymore and so it was kind of a tough decision but we made it." after 26 years... welcoming familes to pumpkin works in paris, illinois... owners paul and sherry staley say it's time to retire. staley says, "we didn't really have an exit plan. i think we thought we were going to live forever." for what could be the patch's final season... some of the activities offered have changed. i toured pumpkin works grounds with staley as he explained ... a new spooky corn maze is replacing the scary wagon ride. "well, i'm seventy-two years old and that tractor and wagon's fifty feet long and taking it through the woods, in the dark... it's just, it was time to move on to a spooky corn field." the prices have changed, too. for fifteen dollars... loyal patrons can access all the mazes and rides... and get a pumpkin. covered: wolfe says, "a family tradition to come and check out pumpkin works every fall." danielle wolfe says she brings her family to pumpkin works each year. danielle wolfe, brought the family to pumpkin works, says, "i hope that, you know, someone else local to the community is able to pickup where they leave off. i think it's just a great place to come and enjoy a fall day with your family and it's been a tradition for our family now for so long so i hope that it continues." staley says he hopes pumpkin works is around for years to come... but it remains unclear who -- if anyone -- will take over. staley says, "well, it's going to be kind of tough to shut it down but maybe that won't happen, maybe, maybe we'll get something put together that continues." for more information about hours and prices... visit our website ... wthitv.com. news 10 will be