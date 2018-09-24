Clear

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Posted: Mon Sep 24 19:28:18 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 19:28:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

staple. the owners of "pumpkin works" in paris, illinois say they're retiring after this season. staley says, "you are the first people that we've told so..." storm team 10's brady harp spoke to owner paul staley before he and his wife told the public about their plans. brady joins us live in the studio with more. i was speaking with pumpkin works owner paul staley about this year's harvest when he told me this would be his final year operating the popular patch. he says he hopes someone can take over so the tradition can continue for wabash valley families... but if not -- this will be the last year for pumpkin works. pumpkin works co-owner paul staley says, "the body just can't work twenty hours a day, seven days a week anymore and so it was kind of a tough decision but we made it." after 26 years... welcoming familes to pumpkin works in paris, illinois... owners paul and sherry staley say it's time to retire. staley says, "we didn't really have an exit plan. i think we thought we were going to live forever." for what could be the patch's final season... some of the activities offered have changed. i toured pumpkin works grounds with staley as he explained ... a new spooky corn maze is replacing the scary wagon ride. "well, i'm seventy-two years old and that tractor and wagon's fifty feet long and taking it through the woods, in the dark... it's just, it was time to move on to a spooky corn field." the prices have changed, too. for fifteen dollars... loyal patrons can access all the mazes and rides... and get a pumpkin. covered: wolfe says, "a family tradition to come and check out pumpkin works every fall." danielle wolfe says she brings her family to pumpkin works each year. danielle wolfe, brought the family to pumpkin works, says, "i hope that, you know, someone else local to the community is able to pickup where they leave off. i think it's just a great place to come and enjoy a fall day with your family and it's been a tradition for our family now for so long so i hope that it continues." staley says he hopes pumpkin works is around for years to come... but it remains unclear who -- if anyone -- will take over. staley says, "well, it's going to be kind of tough to shut it down but maybe that won't happen, maybe, maybe we'll get something put together that continues." for more information about hours and prices... visit our website ... wthitv.com. news 10 will be
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

Image

Southern Vigo County crash

Image

School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

Image

Pacers Media Day

Image

Pacers Media Day

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game