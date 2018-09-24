Clear

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Posted: Mon Sep 24 19:24:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 19:24:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

combat the opioid problem facing our community. "groups recover together" opene its doors this morning. the new treatment center allows those in need to get help with addiction. it works kind of like "alcoholics anonymous". the program allows patients to attend group therapy and get medication. treatment lasts between 18 and 24 months. "it's very rewarding it's very encouraging to see um you know first hand uh obviously first hand and to hear different success stories as far as um hey you know i was able to one get a job or two i was able to get a promotion at my current job." you'll find the clinic on springhill drive... near 7th street. people can register online.. or call the clinic to become a part of the program. the indiana state sycamores are preparing for a big game
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The owners of Pumpkin Works set to retire

Image

New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Image

Marshall passes Sunday sales

Image

Southern Vigo County crash

Image

School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

Image

Pacers Media Day

Image

Pacers Media Day

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game