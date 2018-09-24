Speech to Text for New opioid treatment center opens in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

combat the opioid problem facing our community. "groups recover together" opene its doors this morning. the new treatment center allows those in need to get help with addiction. it works kind of like "alcoholics anonymous". the program allows patients to attend group therapy and get medication. treatment lasts between 18 and 24 months. "it's very rewarding it's very encouraging to see um you know first hand uh obviously first hand and to hear different success stories as far as um hey you know i was able to one get a job or two i was able to get a promotion at my current job." you'll find the clinic on springhill drive... near 7th street. people can register online.. or call the clinic to become a part of the program. the indiana state sycamores are preparing for a big game