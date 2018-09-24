Speech to Text for Marshall passes Sunday sales

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of marshall illinois now has sunday carryout liquor sales. the city of marshall is a unique case. that's because it's so close to indiana-- which started sunday sales in march. and paris illinois started sunday sales in july. news 10 spoke with some community members divided on the decision. "disappointed, but not surprised. bottom line is, i'm going to continue to pray for the city council, for this town, and for families." "and i think it'd help our community out greatly. probably cut down on d-u-i's by our customers. because they don't have to drive to terre haute, then come home, or drive to paris and then come home." the ordinance allows for alcohol sales after noon on sundays.