Speech to Text for School leaders discuss situation with Danny Tanoos

10's alia blackburn joins us live. she walks us through what's happened since her live report on news 10 at 6. questions and concerns still linger around the vigo county school corporation. we spent most of our day here -- looking to get answers from leaders -- who are weighing in on the new developments. one by one vigo county school board members filed in to the adminstration building monday night... the group met behind closed doors in an executive session... that's after news came down of bribery charges against former superintendent daniel tanoos. news 10 waited outside as board members arrived -- where we spoke with president jackie lower. sots from jackie 50.21.25 "today vigo county school corporation was informed that the marion county prosecutor has filed charges against dr. daniel tanoos." just hours after the executive session... superintendent robert haworth weighed in on the new developments. after monday's "public" board meeting -- he said some board members were receiving the information for the first time. 54.22.21 "i just know where we're going we presented the information to the board tonight, we've asked them to deliberate on that throughout the evening ...." after retiring as superintendent -- tanoos took on the role of safety and security director of vigo county schools. as of now -- haworth said he's currently on paid administrative leave -- pending a review of charges by the board. while it's too early to tell if a replacement will step in -- haworth said operations will continue as normal. but in the meantime -- haworth wants to keep focus on what matters the most... 56.32.11 "regardless of the situation that's something a school superintendent has to do each and every day, whether you're confronted with a very tough situation that we're facing today or whether everything has been running smoothly. we're asked all the time to take care of our district's most precious which are our children, we'll rise to that occasion like we've done year in and year out." there is another executive session set for the morning. news 10's jon swaner will work to find out what happened. he'll have any developments tomorrow on news 10 midday. there's other reaction tonight to the case against tanoos. energy