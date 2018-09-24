Clear

Pacers Media Day

Pacers open training camp Tuesday

Posted: Mon Sep 24 19:06:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 19:06:38 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Pacers Media Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but today.. they got in front of the cameras.. sports 10's casey miller went to bankers life fieldhouse to talk to the team.. energy is high at pacers media day ahead of the upcoming season .. the pacers exceeded expectations last year and we want to see even more this year. lebron's move to the western conference means the east is wide open for indiana. pacers begin preseason on october 4th vs. houston. at bankers life. casey miller. sports 10. the colts sit one and two on the season despite having october 4th vs. houston. at bankers life. casey miller. sports 10. the colts sit one and two on the season despite having fourth quarter leads in all three games they've played
