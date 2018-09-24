Clear

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:49:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:49:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

tonight "at the marshall, illinois city council meeting". news 10's.. "lacey clifton".. has more.. on how "this evening's vote" could impact "sunday alcohol sales". "lacey"... ///////// as of now-- alcohol can be sold on sundays in marshall at restaurants-- wineries-- or by cater-ers. the change would allow for packaged liquor sales on sundays. i went to marshall today to get the community's thoughts on the possible ordinance change. //////// to lori martin-- there's only one down side to passing sunday packaged liquor sales in marshall, illinois. "it would help us greatly. even though i'd have to hire more help, laugh." martin is the owner of the corner tavern and bistro. right now, she can serve alcohol to restaurant customers in-house on sundays. but packaged liquor sales are a no-go. if the city council changes the ordinance-- she says it'd be a game changer for the community. "martinsville has a little station that serves sunday sales, now paris does, now terre haute does. marshall is the only one in this little area that doesn't, and i think it'd help our area greatly." but not everyone shares that view. this includes pastor tim duke of the marshall first congregational church. "it's not about the alcohol, but it's about the family values. that's what i'm standing on here today." pastor duke says if the council changes the ordinance, it isn't the end of the world, just a step in the wrong direction. he says in general, he'd like to see the council and city support ways to turn everyone's focus back to family and community relationships. "i want our kids to see that good example. we have a lot of kids in this town and we need to come together as parents, grandparents, we need to do things with them." if the ordinance change goes into place as it is now-- packaged liquor sales would be allowed after noon on sundays. ///////// "terre haute fire investigators"..
