Speech to Text for Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a high near 80. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south southwest wind around 11 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. [d3]weather quiz question-fs showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. cloudy, with a low around 66. south wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. tuesday showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. cloudy, with a high near 80. south wind 8 to 10 mph. chance of precipitation is 70%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. tuesday night a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. south southwest wind around 11 mph. new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. here's a look at today's weather quiz question.