Clear

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:20:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:20:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clean up litter in the area now, he's calling on local and state leaders to take action. news 10's sarah lehman joins us live with more. [c2]guy cleans up terre haute-live pkg patrece... rondrell... litter cluttering the sides of roads and even right here behind me is a major problem. not just here... but the whole state and country. but one man is passionate about this cause and wants to see something done about the trash. "i'm pretty obsessed with litter." kevin rogers has been collecting the trash that's on the sides of the roads and in the wooded areas around vigo county. "27 leaf bags, i think there's 7 tires a metal table" and that's not even half of the litter that's hes collected rogers says he got started when he realized a lot of people want to make a difference -- but they don't realize they can do it in their own back yard. "it's a very simple fix just a little bit of effort on my part go out there and pick it up do my part to bring awareness to it and try to affect change." now, he's calling on local and state government to affect that change as well. "this is a crisis and there needs to be awarness brought" terre haute mayor duke bennet could agree... "it doesn't matter where you're at it's not just terre haute but it's everywhere it's really kind of dissapointing. i guess i wasn't raised that way." mayor bennett says they have crew out five days a week to help clean up the city but.. "we'll send a crew in and three days later it looks like we're never even there" and he says... "we want our community to look good /// we want a cleaner city but we can only do that through people who are willing to step up and help." people like rogers... "i'm not giving up till the day i die." if you see an area in the city that needs cleaned up or you have a large item like tires or mattresses you need to dump you can call 3- 1-1 someone from the city will come and clean things up. we'll have more information on our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. rerporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. this saturday is the city wide clean up. if you'd like to help clean up trash in the
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game