Speech to Text for Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

clean up litter in the area now, he's calling on local and state leaders to take action. news 10's sarah lehman joins us live with more. [c2]guy cleans up terre haute-live pkg patrece... rondrell... litter cluttering the sides of roads and even right here behind me is a major problem. not just here... but the whole state and country. but one man is passionate about this cause and wants to see something done about the trash. "i'm pretty obsessed with litter." kevin rogers has been collecting the trash that's on the sides of the roads and in the wooded areas around vigo county. "27 leaf bags, i think there's 7 tires a metal table" and that's not even half of the litter that's hes collected rogers says he got started when he realized a lot of people want to make a difference -- but they don't realize they can do it in their own back yard. "it's a very simple fix just a little bit of effort on my part go out there and pick it up do my part to bring awareness to it and try to affect change." now, he's calling on local and state government to affect that change as well. "this is a crisis and there needs to be awarness brought" terre haute mayor duke bennet could agree... "it doesn't matter where you're at it's not just terre haute but it's everywhere it's really kind of dissapointing. i guess i wasn't raised that way." mayor bennett says they have crew out five days a week to help clean up the city but.. "we'll send a crew in and three days later it looks like we're never even there" and he says... "we want our community to look good /// we want a cleaner city but we can only do that through people who are willing to step up and help." people like rogers... "i'm not giving up till the day i die." if you see an area in the city that needs cleaned up or you have a large item like tires or mattresses you need to dump you can call 3- 1-1 someone from the city will come and clean things up. we'll have more information on our website that's w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. rerporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10. back to you. this saturday is the city wide clean up. if you'd like to help clean up trash in the