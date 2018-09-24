Speech to Text for Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

we 1st shared with you "in july". "1"-woman claimed .. years of what looks like mold and mildew in her rental home caused she and her family "health problems". fast forward to present day.. and that renter has been evicted. today the owner of the property is speaking-out. news 10's.. "abby kirk" spoke with him. she joins us now with more on his side of the story. patrece, rondrell--- natosha porter was evicted from her rental home in early august. that's after court documents show, she failed to pay rent. porter argued that she didn't want to pay rent until the home was safe and up to code. nat two months ago natosha porter let us inside her rental home in terre haute. nat porter said what looked like mold and mildew was inside the kitchen cabinets. ...on the front door. ....and covering the basement floor. porter says she repeatedly reached out to her landlord..... "lisa reed" with team real-ty. maintenance found a temporary "fix" but could never find a resolution. "you don't have mold in your house if you keep your house clean. you have a responsibility to wipe down windows, bathrooms, or the floors, or the showers, or whatever." porter was evicted in early august. that's after court documents show, she failed to pay rent. nat now, property owner, jerry timbs, is taking a look at the damage for himself. he says he admits the mold exists. "it is unsanitary, as it is right now. it is just sick." timbs estimates there is nearly 10-thousand dollars of damage due to mold. "owners of houses have to be responsible to take care of issues with their houses, right? that is there responsibility. the tenant's responsibility is to keep the house clean." he says he is not responsible for the damage because he claims it was tenant's fail to keep the home clean. "if something is broken, call your landlord or whoever owns the house and say hey this is broken can you come fix it?" i spoke with a