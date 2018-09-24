Clear

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:10:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:10:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

she explains what led up to today's charges...and how it compares to a recent vigo county school investigation... ///////// we all remember the date.. june 8th 20-16. that was when "federal agents" raided "the vigo county school corporation administration building". we didn't know then "why".. but "today"... we now know.. it was a crucial point on the timeline. not long after that.. "news 10" reported the arrests "of former vigo county school liaison officer" "frank shahadey".. and former director of transportation "franklin fennell". they were charged with participating "in a kickback scheme". "shahadey" struck "a plea deal".. and got a "16"-month sentence in october of last year. "fennell" went to trial.. and was found "guilty" in december. //// now back "to today".. "danny tanoos" faces "3"-coun of bribery from "energy systems group" or, "e-s-g". we are still working to find-out "if" there's a link "between this case".. and the one involving "shahadey" and "fennell". but here's "what we have learned"... it appears "the raid" back in june 20-16.. "was related" "to this tanoos investigation". "the probable cause says".. in part quote.. "agents collected significant digital and documentary evidence related to the v-c-s-c relationship with e-s-g. of course.. we expect more details in the future. back to you.. ///////// this is a developing story that we will
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game