Speech to Text for How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

she explains what led up to today's charges...and how it compares to a recent vigo county school investigation... ///////// we all remember the date.. june 8th 20-16. that was when "federal agents" raided "the vigo county school corporation administration building". we didn't know then "why".. but "today"... we now know.. it was a crucial point on the timeline. not long after that.. "news 10" reported the arrests "of former vigo county school liaison officer" "frank shahadey".. and former director of transportation "franklin fennell". they were charged with participating "in a kickback scheme". "shahadey" struck "a plea deal".. and got a "16"-month sentence in october of last year. "fennell" went to trial.. and was found "guilty" in december. //// now back "to today".. "danny tanoos" faces "3"-coun of bribery from "energy systems group" or, "e-s-g". we are still working to find-out "if" there's a link "between this case".. and the one involving "shahadey" and "fennell". but here's "what we have learned"... it appears "the raid" back in june 20-16.. "was related" "to this tanoos investigation". "the probable cause says".. in part quote.. "agents collected significant digital and documentary evidence related to the v-c-s-c relationship with e-s-g. of course.. we expect more details in the future. back to you.. ///////// this is a developing story that we will