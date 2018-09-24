Clear

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:08:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:08:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

group implicated in this case.. energy systems group. it reads in part ... for the past 18 years, energy systems group has proudly partnered with the vigo county school corporation to bring energy-saving and infrastructure modernization projects to its schools. we are surprised and disappointed by the news of criminal charges filed today in marion county against retired vigo county school corporation superintendent daniel tanoos. we've put the full statement online for you. go to w-t-h-i- t-v dot com. the school board of trustees called an executive
