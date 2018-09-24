Clear

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Posted: Mon Sep 24 15:08:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 15:08:19 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tanoos's charges on-air and on social media. jon joins us now live from the newsroom to break down what we've learned so far. patrece, rondrell ... those charges point to three specific dates: august 24th, 2013... july 11th, 2014... and august 10th, 2014. the affidavit in tanoos's case points to an anonymous source. that person met with the fbi and state board of accounts in february of 2016. the source alleged the school corporation improperly awarded contracts. that's when the fbi launched a public corruption inestigation. in april of 2016, another source provided two bound volumes of documents supporting the original complaint that contracts were improperly awarded. this includes energy systems group. the fbi's source had access to contracts and knowledge of the contracting process of the school corporation. that source talked about tanoos's close relationship with e-s-g representative doug tischbein. the source also said tanoos controlled decision regarding school renovation projects, and that the board routinely approved his choices. the fbi raided school corporation facilities on june 8th of 2016. that's when agents say they collected significant digital and documentary evidence related to the school corporation's relationship with e-s-g. the federal investigation revealed that tischbein and e-s-g routinely provided benefits and perks to tanoos and school board members. this was done so e-s-g could continue to get work through the school corporation. the affidavit said tanoos even solicited perks on his own, sometimes pairing the request with information about e-s-g competitors. we're just getting started with this story. we'll bring you more information as it becomes availble. live from the newsroom, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. just before the newscast started.. we received a statement from the
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Chance of Rain Remains
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday alcohol sales in Marshall

Image

Scattered showers and thunder in the forecast

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

Guy works to keep Terre Haute clean

Image

Mold continues to be issue for Terre Haute rental home

Image

Weekend fire ruled arson

Image

How does the 2016 VCSC FBI raid connect to Tanoos charges?

Image

Statement from Energy Systems Group

Image

Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

Image

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game