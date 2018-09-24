Speech to Text for Charges filed against former superintendent Danny Tanoos

tanoos's charges on-air and on social media. jon joins us now live from the newsroom to break down what we've learned so far. patrece, rondrell ... those charges point to three specific dates: august 24th, 2013... july 11th, 2014... and august 10th, 2014. the affidavit in tanoos's case points to an anonymous source. that person met with the fbi and state board of accounts in february of 2016. the source alleged the school corporation improperly awarded contracts. that's when the fbi launched a public corruption inestigation. in april of 2016, another source provided two bound volumes of documents supporting the original complaint that contracts were improperly awarded. this includes energy systems group. the fbi's source had access to contracts and knowledge of the contracting process of the school corporation. that source talked about tanoos's close relationship with e-s-g representative doug tischbein. the source also said tanoos controlled decision regarding school renovation projects, and that the board routinely approved his choices. the fbi raided school corporation facilities on june 8th of 2016. that's when agents say they collected significant digital and documentary evidence related to the school corporation's relationship with e-s-g. the federal investigation revealed that tischbein and e-s-g routinely provided benefits and perks to tanoos and school board members. this was done so e-s-g could continue to get work through the school corporation. the affidavit said tanoos even solicited perks on his own, sometimes pairing the request with information about e-s-g competitors. we're just getting started with this story. we'll bring you more information as it becomes availble. live from the newsroom, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. just before the newscast started.. we received a statement from the