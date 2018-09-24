Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

3:30PM Update - Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

News 10 has confirmed former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos now faces charges out of Marion

follow a story we broke earlier this afternoon. the marion county prosecutor has filed three felony bribery charges against former vigo county superintendent dr. danny tanoos. the charges allege tanoos took bribes from energy systems group. e-s-g is a guarenteed energy savings contractor based in newburgh, indiana. it all started when the f-b-i passed on infomration from an anonymous source to the indiana state police and state board of accounts. the anonymous source said tanoos has a close relationship with doug tischbien of e-s-g. the source said tanoos controlled decisions made regarding renovation projects in schools, with the board routinely approving his choices. the f-b-i says it has significant digital and documentary evidence related to this relationship between the school corporation and e-s-g. the bribes include dinners, colts tickets and concert tickets. we'll have much more at the top of the hour. this is news 10's jon swaner with this news 10 special
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

