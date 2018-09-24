Speech to Text for 3PM Update - Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the marion county prosecutor's office in indianapolis has filed three felony counts of bribery against former vigo county school superintendent dr. danny tanoos. the charges date back to august of 2013. they came to light when the f-b-i passed along information from its investigation to the indiana state police and state board of accounts. court documents show the bribery counts stem from deals between the school corporation and energy systems group. tanoos will appear in court on wedensday morning. we've learned he will not be taken into custody. he has an agreement with the marion county prosecutor to appear to face these charges. we exepct a trial date to be set on wednesday. tanoos is free tonight on his own recognizance. we'll have much more at throughout the afternoon. with this news 10 special report, i'm news 10's jon