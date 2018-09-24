Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges Full Story

3PM Update - Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

News 10 has confirmed former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Danny Tanoos now faces charges out of Marion County, Indiana.

Posted By: Scott Arnold

the marion county prosecutor's office in indianapolis has filed three felony counts of bribery against former vigo county school superintendent dr. danny tanoos. the charges date back to august of 2013. they came to light when the f-b-i passed along information from its investigation to the indiana state police and state board of accounts. court documents show the bribery counts stem from deals between the school corporation and energy systems group. tanoos will appear in court on wedensday morning. we've learned he will not be taken into custody. he has an agreement with the marion county prosecutor to appear to face these charges. we exepct a trial date to be set on wednesday. tanoos is free tonight on his own recognizance. we'll have much more at throughout the afternoon. with this news 10 special report, i'm news 10's jon
