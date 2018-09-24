Clear
Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos is facing bribery charges.

Posted: Mon Sep 24 11:05:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 11:05:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

confirmed news 10's jon swaner. breaking news! we've just confirmed former vigo county school superintendent dr. danny tanoos now faces charges out of marion county. online records show that dr. tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery. the marion county prosecutor's office filed those charges earlier today. stay with news 10 as we continue to work this story for you. once again, the marion county prosecutor's office has filed three felony counts of bribery against former school superintendent danny tanoos. for this breaking news special
