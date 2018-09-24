Speech to Text for Former Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos facing felony charges

confirmed news 10's jon swaner. breaking news! we've just confirmed former vigo county school superintendent dr. danny tanoos now faces charges out of marion county. online records show that dr. tanoos faces three felony counts of bribery. the marion county prosecutor's office filed those charges earlier today. stay with news 10 as we continue to work this story for you. once again, the marion county prosecutor's office has filed three felony counts of bribery against former school superintendent danny tanoos. for this breaking news special