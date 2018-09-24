Clear
Monday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Mon Sep 24 09:21:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 24 09:22:19 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Showers and storms likely to start the week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

