Speech to Text for Brown vs Blue Charity Basketball Game, Oct 2nd at TH South High School

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute the boys in brown and blue are back at it again. terre haute police department and vigo county sheriff's department will bring their hoops skills to benefit chances and services for youth. doors open at 5:30. tickets are $5 with kids 12 and under free. guest appearances by local celebrities and former collegiate athletes. terry modesitt, rob roberts, john plasse, and john moats will lead the charge. jt jeffries, eric michaels and kevin lambert will be on the call to keep you entertained. come and cheer on your local law enforcement as they support the youth of the wabash valley. jeffries. tuesday, october 2, 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm edt terre haute south vigo high school 3737 s 7th st, terre haute