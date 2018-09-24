Speech to Text for The Valley is caught between two weather makers.

Monday: Warm, showers & scattered thunderstorms. High: 71° Monday Night: Warmer, showers & storms. Low: 66° Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. Showers and storms. High: 79° Detailed Forecast: The Valley is caught between two weather makers. One positioned to the northwest and another positioned to the southeast. While neither of these systems will land a direct hit on the Valley for Monday, they will keep rain in forecast through the first part of the week. By Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area and then some clearing will take place for the end of the week. Despite a slight bump in temperatures, around 80° on Tuesday, low 70s will be likely for day time highs through the week.