Speech to Text for Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

the heritage that links them. the annual "steve witt memorial gathering of people powwow" was this weekend. news 10's heather good was there and explains how the tradition continues two decades after it first began. the invitation extended beyond local native american tribes. people from across the country gathered to honor the past a celebrate a shared future. covered:chairman bob dispennett says, "native americans like to get together and celebrate and that's what we do and i started twenty-three years ago. they got together and had a celebration and it's continued since and we just go out and celebrate and enjoy life." people filled the vigo county conservation club grounds for this annual powwow. dispennett says, "a powwow is a gathering of the people to get together and just celebrate and enjoy life and celebrate what the creator is giving us and he has given us a lot and sometimes we forget about it but we also celebrate our culture and our history." culture and history depicted through songs thousands of years old ... traditional regalia... and homes created to represent a specific time. dispennett says, "so like, my teepee is setup like about 1880s, 1890s inside so it would have been how a family would have lived in the 1880s, 1890s." some traveled from out of state to meet with like minded people. tracy wilson teaches primitive fire skills and explains the need to pass on this knowledge. tracy wilson, teaches primitive fire skills, says, "that information is being lost. the skills are being lost. just like you hear the songs and the dances that are going on over here... one generation, a language, a dance, a song, a skill can all be lost." here -- everyone is welcome... and people say they've found friendship... and kinship through dancing and ceremony. covered: dispennett says, "it's almost like a family getting together, like a family reunion." if you missed the powwow this time... you'll get another chance to get involved next year. back to you.