Pumpkin Works to close after this year

After 26 seasons, this one will be the last for the business.

Posted: Sun Sep 23 18:07:02 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Sep 23 18:07:03 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

in illinois... but after this season -- you'll have to. news of its closure tops tonight's consumer alert... after 26 seasons -- this one will be the last for pumpkin works. that's according to its facebook page. in a statement -- its owners -- paul and sherry staley -- said they plan to retire. the owners told news 10 if they're able to get a replacement -- pumpkin works can continue operation in paris, illinois... if not -- the business will "not" open next year. the first ever "birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival"
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

