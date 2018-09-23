Speech to Text for Family spreads awareness about rare genetic disorder

3-year-old "clayton gard" is from marshall, illinois. he has s-c-n-8-a -- or the "cute syndrome". it's a genetic disorder that affects parts of the brain. it can cause seizures -- lack of walking or talking skills -- and little or no head control. because it's so rare -- doctors have a hard time treating it. that's why the gard family has been raising money for awareness and research since his diagnosis. "just being home you take for granted being able to leave the house without having to worry about having his rescue medicaton how long are we gonna be gone because he takes medication three times a day so having to plan all that out." the cute syndrome affects about 350 children worldwide.