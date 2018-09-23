Speech to Text for Police: Boone County father killed son and daughter before taking his own life

following out of "boone county", indiana... that's as police continue to investigate a double murder suicide -- involving a father and his two children. now -- the family -- school and entire community is mourning the loss of two young lives... our partners in indianapolis -- w-t-t-v -- have the story. a moment of silence that was deafening hundreds in the zionsville community came together to grieve an unthiinkable loss "with god we can all get through this." less than 48 hours they found out about shelby and her brother harrison a 13 and 15 year old shot and killed in their bedrooms "she's in shock over losing a member of her grade her group another girl." daughter went to school with shelby she came to the vigil with her but also for the teens mom. "just so that she can have people around her that lift her up keep her going give her peace. " they prayed for strength classmates, close friends and stragners. "share stories share the funny things that they said and that they did." that what harrisons teammates on the rugby team are doing the sophomore was a star athlete. "he's one of those guys that you know you can trust even if you don't know him very well." "i spraine my ankle and at the end harrison helped me get to the bus and helped me get food after that." "he really was there for you and probabaly the kindest guy i've ever met." his sister shelby was talented on the field too. this man standing next to her is ricky her soccer coach for 4 years "she was a kid full of life you know very talented very happy full of energy" he got to know the family well, so he says this news is very shocking. "it was uh it was hard to hear what happend" now they're trying to find comfort in each other sending up balloons with a prayer a community letting them know they are greatly missed.