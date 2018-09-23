Speech to Text for Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

drive-in is celebrating its grand opening this weekend ... after being closed for thirty years -- the "moon lite drive in theatre" is back and better than ever. gates opened bright and early at nine this morning. as a grand opening gift -- the drive-in won't cost you a thing this weekend. regular pricing starts next week. to celebrate -- moon lite held events all day for families to enjoy. "the famlies are together and everybodys just having a good time and the weathers perfect and it's just bringing everybody together. i like that." if you missed out today... you can catch two movies tomorrow night ... "grease" starts at 8:30 and "american graffiti" starts at 10:40. a lot of fun happening this weekend ... and some good weather for