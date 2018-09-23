Speech to Text for Volunteers team up to beautify community

cleaning your neighborhood... volunteers teamed up for farrington grove's "fall beautification project" in terre haute. people picked up trash and litter -- and also trimmed around stop signs and fire hydrants in the area. just 30 minutes into clean-up -- two dumpsters were already filled! [b15]neighborhood cleanup efforts-sotvo "we take pride in our district and we want to beautify it it's a good way for the community to get together and get to know your neighbor a little bit and do some community services." if you need to report problem areas or large trash items -- just call the city of terre haute at 3-1-1-. we also have that number on our website at wthi-tv-dot-com. vigo county is celebrating culture in