Speech to Text for Tox Away Day gets rid of household clutter items

that's with help from the "vigo county solid waste management district". today was "tox away day". organizers said dumpsters were full of items like refridgerators -- freezers and microwaves. experts say it's still important to get rid of these items so they don't pose threats to the environment. "if it says corrosive, reactive, danger, caution... those are the labels you need to watch so that they are disposed of." if you're looking for a chance to properly get rid of your t-v-.... kinney says they will take it off your hands. they'll be collecting t-v-s for disposal on october 2nd on east haythorne avenue. disposal is from noon to five and is 20 dollars -- cash only.