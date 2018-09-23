Speech to Text for Young girls expand their horizons through STEM event

after getting a hands-on look at science and mathematics... tonight's education alert comes from saint mary-of- the-woods college.... sixth through eigth grade girls came to campus to expand their horizons today. the event focuses on sparking interest in stem careers and pathways. young girls broke off into small groups to learn about areas like coding -- drag racing -- and nursing. "it's not boring old school... it's where you have fun, meet new people, learn but also have fun like hands on activities." "my hope is some of those kids who are from a smaller school situation actually get to have an opportunity to see perhaps a really high tech nursing lab or experience some other chemical experience. today's workshops were led by women role models in stem... presenters came from indiana state university -- west vigo middle school -- south vermillion high school and saint mary-of- the-woods.