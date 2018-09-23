Clear

Young girls expand their horizons through STEM event

The event focused on sparking interest in STEM careers and pathways.

after getting a hands-on look at science and mathematics... tonight's education alert comes from saint mary-of- the-woods college.... sixth through eigth grade girls came to campus to expand their horizons today. the event focuses on sparking interest in stem careers and pathways. young girls broke off into small groups to learn about areas like coding -- drag racing -- and nursing. "it's not boring old school... it's where you have fun, meet new people, learn but also have fun like hands on activities." "my hope is some of those kids who are from a smaller school situation actually get to have an opportunity to see perhaps a really high tech nursing lab or experience some other chemical experience. today's workshops were led by women role models in stem... presenters came from indiana state university -- west vigo middle school -- south vermillion high school and saint mary-of- the-woods. [b12]tox away day-vo people got a chance to get rid of some household clutter
Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

