Speech to Text for Union Hospital hosts Children's Classic Run

all about letting kids be kids... union hospital hosted its 27th annual "children's classic run" this morning. hundreds of area kids laced up their running shoes for a jog around i-s-u's memorial stadium. today was not about titles or trophies -- it was about letting loose and having a good time. [b8]childrens classic run-sotvo "a lot of kids don't get the opportunity to just play anymore... and because of that i think a morning like this is important for kids to be able to come out totally unstructured. the only thing that's structured about this event is that one mile they're running around memorial stadium." every penny made today will go to the union health foundation's "pediatric therapy fund". the fund helps parents who may not be able to cover costs for their children's therapy needs. young girls are broadening their career options... that's