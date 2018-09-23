Speech to Text for Happiness Bag goes for Guinness World Record attempt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chance at getting terre haute's name in the record books today. "happiness bag" hosted a guinness world record attempt at wolf park. that's on indiana state university's campus. the group hoped to take the title of "largest gathering of people wearing mismatched socks". besides breaking the world record -- organizers hoped to achieve the goal of "inclusion" in our communities. "we all kind of live in our own little bubbles... and so until you have a situation where you're exposed to that or you have to deal with it on a day to day basis ... it's hard for you to relate." the current record is 933 people. organizers told us they were looking to strive for 1- thousand -- so they could hold the record for a while. [b7]childrens classic run-vo off top today was