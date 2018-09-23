Speech to Text for Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute for the "birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival." new for you tonight on nightwatch .... news 10's heather good was at the festival and has more on the history of the iconic glass bottle. folks shared more than a coke at this festival. they swapped collectables... and passed along stories about the famous brand at it's terre haute roots. the first ever "birthplace of the coca-cola bottle festival" drew locals ... and serious collectors... to downtown terre haute. covered: cummins says, "you're always finding something you didn't have before." jeff cummins has been collecting bottles since 1974 and is a member of the coca-cola collectors club. he traveled from bloomington with a small selection of his 8-thousand bottles... including these commemorative items from 80s and 90s. collector jeff cummins says, "this is worth about three hundred dollars and these are really hard to find. i like things like this. things that aren't common. things you can't find in the stores." the coca-cola bottle is unique... as is it's place in terre haute history. mary lee hagan -- of the vigo county historical society -- explains the story began in 1915 when the coca-cola company had a contest to create the now iconic coke bottle. vigo county historical society executive director mary lee hagan says, society executive director mary lee hagan says, "mr. root who had the root glass factory in terre haute sent a team of his folks down to the library to kind of society executive director mary lee hagan says, "mr. root who had the root glass factory in terre haute sent a team of his folks down to the library to kind of research and get an idea of what they thought the bottle might look like." the group came across the cocoa pod and noted the stripes down it's sides. hagan says, "the coca-cola company wanted a bottle that if you were in the dark or had closed your eyes you would still know just by feeling the bottle that it was a coca-cola bottle." the bottle that won the contest was a little too fat in the middle for production so it was slimmed down to look like what we've all come to recognize. and that green tint... that comes from terre haute sand... so if bottles are made elsewhere... chemicals have to be added to the sand to make green glass. it's a story collectors like cummins know too... and are sharing through this festival. the items you saw on display -- like the 40's and 50's ads -- will be up at the new history center on wabash avenue. it is set to open in march of next year. the center will also have a working soda shop. back to you. a local group took a