Northview soccer tops WIC

Knights boys and girls win conference.

Posted: Sat Sep 22 20:47:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Sep 22 20:47:45 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

indiana.. we'll find out the sectional pairings tomorrow night.. but first there's some conference championships to settle up.. the northview boys travel to cascade to face the cadets for the w-i-c championship .. 1st half.. gavin wallen free kick .. hits crossbar.. northview leads 1-0.. 2nd half.. dylan boor leaping save.. knights still up 1-0.. later.. penalty kick.. blake stack scores for cascade.. tied 1-1.. late 2nd half.. steven thomas free kick.. logan wright with chances.. goes to overtime.. 2nd overtime.. wright to peyton griffin score.. and that's the game winner.. northview claims the conference championship with a 2-1 overtime winner over the cadets.. the northview girls head over to edgewood.. also looking to bring home a conference title.. 1st half.. kamryn zadeii goal.. 1-0 knights.. later in half.. kassidy kellett towards goal.. delani wallen capitalizes on error.. 2-0 knights.. 2nd half.. kellett again.. this one's all northview.. knights sweep the w-i-c titles with a 5-0 win over edgewood.. that's it for sports. we'll take a quick timeout. news 10
