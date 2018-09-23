Speech to Text for Rose defense shines

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

1st quarter.. maxwell hatch.. 1 yard touchdown run.. 7-0 engineers.. manchester in redzone.. caleb brown interception.. rose-hulman takes over .. defense locking things down.. still in 1st.. parker lappin interception.. 2nd quarter.. manchester passing.. john kirby interception.. this game comes down to the very end.. it's fitting that rose-hulman's defense gets a 5th interception in this game on a last stand.. engineers come away with a win.. 19-12 the final.. on the high school gridiron.. eastern