Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

vincennes lincoln since 1985.... no doubt the alices were looking for payback tonight against their county rivals... the two met in vincennes.... spencer corrona in for vincennes at qb, this kid is so athletic.... always making plays ......he finds the promiseland.....g uys in green up six-nothing... it worked so well with corrona for the touchdown, why not go back to him for the two-point conversion .....he converts that ... i hope corrona's parents dvr this show tonight because their son is the highlights ..... he follows his guys up front and runs through the big holes they made for him...corrona had three scores in the game... vincennes lincoln gets payback for last year, with a 36-6 win... alices other qb evan combs threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns as well in the victory... [g3]no 12 washington mt carmel-vo washington was going for their first big eight conference win of the season, they were at mount carmel, illinois.... huge effort by austin rager from mount carmel....he's final brought down in the redzone.... the aces would finish the drive off with a short td run to take the lead.... but washington finds its groove as well! here's julius hardiman to kevin just short of the 45 ... he speeds past mount carmel and goes down in the red zone. washington couldn't take advantage of that big play, they fail to score on the drive... mount carmel wins at home 61-20 over washington.... third place in the little illini conference on the line tonight between a pair of three and one teams as red hill and newton face off.. we head to newton for league action between the salukis and eagles.. 3rd quarter.. drew moore touchdown run.. red hill up 22-0 .. later.. aaron buttery carry.. fumbles.. recovered by salukis.. red hill takes advantage.. gavin volkman touchdown run .. salukis get the job done on the road.. red hill beats newton 30-6 to improve to 4-1 on the season.. casey-westfield goes for a second win in a row.. warriors at robinson.. 1st quarter.. storm washburn touchdown run.. casey up 14-0.. 1st quarter.. loggan thompson interception.. two weeks in a row.. warriors take over.. 2nd quarter.. marcus downs pass to noah livingston.. touchdown.. casey takes a 20-point lead and it only grows.. the warriors string together back-to-back wins.. robinson falls 40-0. our sports 10 spirit award for week three... next up is our first sports 10 smashes of the year.... jacob collings south vermillion. brody musgrove vincennes lincoln. noah livingston casey-westfield. gannon gaither red hill. our subway play of the night.... linton cash howard ......91-yard td run ... the sports 10 top five fantasy stars of the night... north central - rb - dawson basinger - 216 rushing - 3 tds th south - rb - jase dressler - 209 yards - 4 tds linton - qb - trey goodman - 192 passing, 3 tds north vermilion qb - brennan ellis - 277 total- 2 td parke heritage - rb -trevor rapp