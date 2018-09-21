Speech to Text for Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

week.... the knights put a school-single game record 70 points in a win at owen valley... to put their performance into perspective, the northview boys basketball team last season only scored 70 or more points in four games... that's how potent the knights offense is.... the unbeaten knights had a home wic game against north putnam ... first offensive play of the second half for nrothview is a big one ....mj shelton looks like he has nothing, but check out that cutback.... that young man has great vision, he looks like a junior saquan barkley.....shelt on rips off a 51-yard touchdown run.... shelton ran for 132 yards.... north putnam muffs the punt and how about this...korbin ran for 132 yards.... north putnam muffs the punt and on rips off a 51-yard touchdown run.... shelton ran for 132 yards.... north putnam muffs the punt and how about this...korbin allen the scope and score, that's a play he'll never forget..... northview crusiing up 34-7.... i know northview's offense gets a lot of the attention but their defense can play ...noah parr the easy i-n-t... two plays later....its that trey shaw guy.... you know we can't have a in the zone without a trey shaw highlight ... the northview qb finds the endzone on the 37-yard scamper...shaw had three rushing touchdowns.... northview wins 41-21 ......knights are 6-0 for first time since 2015.... elsewhere in the wic .....sullivan was looking to pull the upset and hand greencastle their first loss of the season... no running back in our area this year has been more impressive than greencastle's damon moody......he gives the tiger cubs a 29-28 lead in the fourth.... less than a minute to go....same score.... sullivan driving for the winning score..... jack conner to kyle vernelson.....ar rows at midfield... sullivan at greencastle 41.... facing fourth down ......the greencastle pass rush was to much .....three of the final four plays for the tiger cubs was sacks....this ends the ballgame... greencastle with a huge road win 29-28 ......tigers cubs are six-ohh and have a huge wic showdown next week with six-ohh northview... [f7]no 7 west vigo south putnam-vo west vigo was looking to snap a three-game losing streak, they had a wic road game at south putnam... vikings force a turnover on the eagles first offensive possession of the game, south put coughs up the football and ethan burgess recovers it for west vigo.... vikings facing a third and goal....jarrell sholar sides give the rock and find the endzone ...vikings would get the two-point conversion to go up eight- nothing... show-ler was making plays on the other side of the ball as well.....he gets the interceptiondef lection off the tipped pass .....the viking would return it to the south put 19-yard line... very next play..... dane andrews drops back, he's hit as he throws but still fires a perfect pass to matt berkley for the west vigo touchdown..... vikings again go for two and get it, their up 16- 0...... west vigo ends the first quarter with this one yard td run from kyle mccalister ... west vigo rolls 44-8 ....vikings pick up their first wic win of the season.... linton finds itself in a very unfamiliar position... the miners need to win out or they'll suffer their first losing regular season since 1996.. the one and four miners go on the road against north daviess.. opening drive.. cash howard 25-yard touchdown miners.. 7-0 linton.. howard 25-yard touchdown miners.. 7-0 linton.. next linton drive.. trey goodman pass to lance dyer.. miners.. 7-0 linton.. next linton drive.. trey goodman pass to lance dyer.. 41-yard touchdown.. 13-0 linton.. linton 3rd drive.. howard again.. 91 yard touchdown.. 146 yards 3 scores for junior.. this one was all miners tonight.. yards 3 scores for junior.. this one was all miners tonight.. linton rolls at north daviess.. miners get win number two on the season with a 52-6 rout of the cougars.. we're going to take our final timeout, but when we come back action from the big knox county showdown between vincennes lincoln and north knox.. and we'll head over to illinois, with stops at robinson and newton ... in the zone, will be right back... welcome back to in the zone... no doubt the highlight of north knox's season one year ago was their