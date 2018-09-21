Speech to Text for In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

we have highlights from 11 games.... you can tell we're starting to hit the home stretch of season, because we had several key conference games tonight in the wic, wrc and little illini.... for the second week in a row terre haute south was trying to upset a ranked opponent, the braves were looking for better results tonight than they had last week at bloomington south... terre haute south hosted 5a, sixth-ranked bedford north lawrence.... braves down six-nothing when they go to work...collins turner finds his big tight end kenyon sholty... i wouldn't want to tackle this freight train in the open field and bnl can't ......sholty gets in from 34 yards out to tie the game at six... late first quarter... jase dressler with the easy one-yard score .....braves down 13-12 ....dressler went for 209 yards and 4 tds, have a game jase..... second quarter... dressler goes back to work, this kid is a workhorsehe gets stronger as the game goes on.... his td cuts south's deficit to 20- 18.... braves go for tie and get it when turner finds allen haire... five to go...play of the it when turner finds allen haire... five to go...play of the game...south down 42- 41.....turner a beautiful deep touchdown pass to kc bender, south up right .... no...the refs originally called a td on the play and pass interference..... they upheld the pass interference but took back the touchdown catch because they weren't sure if the ball hit the ground... i try to stay away from bashing the refs, but they missed this ...you can see bender kept his the refs, but they missed this ...you can see bender kept his arm tucked between the ball and the ground. that play cost south big time, because the points were ball and the ground. that play cost south big time, because the points were taken off the board and south falls 42-41.... terre haute north ran into a juggernaut tonight in terre haute north ran into a juggernaut tonight in class 6a, 8th ranked columbush north.... the patriots fall on the road 42- 10...... north is now 2-4 on the season.... [e6]no 3 north vermillion attica-vo north vermillion is one of two teams with an unbeaten record in the wabash river conference.. the falcons look to clear one of their big hurdles in their way of a conference title.... north vermillion hosting 1-a, 13th ranked attica.. 1st quarter.. christian myers big run.. 142 yards in the game.. big run.. 142 yards in the game.. same drive.. brennan ellis quarterback run.. touchdown falcons.. 7-0.. attica drive.. eli kirkpatrick pass tipped.. intercepted by kirk carron.. falcons drive.. ellis pass to jonathan kilgore.. nv in red zone.. myers carry for touchdown... falcons jump out to the early lead and manage to come away with a victory.. falcons jump out to the early lead and manage to come away with a victory.. north vermillion upsets ranked attica 27-22 and stay perfect in the conference.. [e7]no 4 parke heritage south vermillion-vo parke heritage comes into tonight tied for first in the w-r-c.. wolves with a conference home game against south vermillion.. late 2nd quarter.. anthony garzolini intercepted by austin petrillo.. pick six.. wolves 27-7 at half.. 3rd quarter.. trevor rapp carry.. 5 yard touchdown.. 34-7 .. 3rd quarter.. garzolini to carry.. 5 yard touchdown.. 34-7 .. 3rd quarter.. garzolini to gary spence.. touchdown cats.. 34-13.. 3rd quarter.. rapp again.. 15 yard touchdown.. another big time win 3rd quarter.. rapp again.. 15 yard touchdown.. another big time win tonight for parke heritage.. the wolves beat south vermillion 48-20 .. what a year they're having.. 5-1 on the season and a big matchup next week against north vermillion.. still to come, we have the night in the wic ...... and linton was looking to turn their season around tonight at north daviess.. we have all the action, when in the zone returns... welcome back to in the zone... only one team in the entire state of indiana scored more points than