Speech to Text for Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. welcome back... the indiana state and rose-hulman possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. welcome back... the indiana state and rose-hulman men's basketball team will play each other this coming season.... the sycamores will host the engineers in the jim shaw classic on thursday, possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly