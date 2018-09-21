Clear

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Posted: Fri Sep 21 19:22:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 19:22:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

opportunities for you. the postal service held a job fair today. it highlighted the many vacancies the agency needs to fill as the holiday season approaches. many of those jobs are above minimum wage. some of the positions are part time. but organizers say those positions often lead to full time jobs. [b13]postal service job fair-sot fs "this is actually the first time we've done a job fair. we're hoping if this is a good turnout we can go to other areas in the state and do the same. just to make people aware of the post office and what we have to offer." if you couldn't make it to today's fair, you still have time. there will be another fair tomorrow. it'll take place at the terre haute post office located on margaret avenue. it's from 9 am until 2 p.m. if you're looking for family fun,
