Speech to Text for Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute with the wabash river. we told you earlier this week on news 10 about the "turn to the river project" and a public presentation. we wanted to find out more about what the plan means for "you". news 10's heather good spoke with a project leader. she joins us now with more. "art spaces" is a non-profit leading the charge to link downtown terre haute to the riverfront. the theory is the wabash is an asset and one that is not being used to it's potential. the wabash river lured people to what is now terre haute centuries ago... but now there is a disconnect between the once popular waterfront and the town that popped-up along it. covered: kramer says, "i've had a lot of people stop and say i know there's a river here, i know the wabash river is here, how do i get to it?" the "turn to the river" project aims to answer that question through art and design. mary kramer, art spaces executive director, says, "all of the ideas in turn to the river came out of this community and that's really exciting." the plan calls for creating an obvious course for people to walk from 3rd street... around the government buildings ... to the riverfront. along the way... art and sculptures will be used to make the space more appealing. the decaying fountain outside city hall will be replaced. space will be created for food trucks near the parking lot... and a bridge overlook will allow people to take in the sights and sounds of the wabash. gifford says, "really tying everything together, utilizing the spaces and the artwork and all of that maybe will draw people closer to it and really grow a new appreciation." the idea was born in 2008 and planning and fundraising has continued since. the turn to the river project has been awarded several state and federal grants... and project leaders say people will soon see the money put to work. kramer says, "the beauty of this project is that it can be built incrementally without really hurting any part of it." project leaders plan to break ground on part of the project next year... and hope to have everything done in the next five years. covered: gifford says, "i think when it is finally finished that it will be something to be proud of." to learn more about the project... we have a link on our website... wthitv.com.