Clear

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Posted: Fri Sep 21 19:21:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 19:21:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute with the wabash river. we told you earlier this week on news 10 about the "turn to the river project" and a public presentation. we wanted to find out more about what the plan means for "you". news 10's heather good spoke with a project leader. she joins us now with more. "art spaces" is a non-profit leading the charge to link downtown terre haute to the riverfront. the theory is the wabash is an asset and one that is not being used to it's potential. the wabash river lured people to what is now terre haute centuries ago... but now there is a disconnect between the once popular waterfront and the town that popped-up along it. covered: kramer says, "i've had a lot of people stop and say i know there's a river here, i know the wabash river is here, how do i get to it?" the "turn to the river" project aims to answer that question through art and design. mary kramer, art spaces executive director, says, "all of the ideas in turn to the river came out of this community and that's really exciting." the plan calls for creating an obvious course for people to walk from 3rd street... around the government buildings ... to the riverfront. along the way... art and sculptures will be used to make the space more appealing. the decaying fountain outside city hall will be replaced. space will be created for food trucks near the parking lot... and a bridge overlook will allow people to take in the sights and sounds of the wabash. gifford says, "really tying everything together, utilizing the spaces and the artwork and all of that maybe will draw people closer to it and really grow a new appreciation." the idea was born in 2008 and planning and fundraising has continued since. the turn to the river project has been awarded several state and federal grants... and project leaders say people will soon see the money put to work. kramer says, "the beauty of this project is that it can be built incrementally without really hurting any part of it." project leaders plan to break ground on part of the project next year... and hope to have everything done in the next five years. covered: gifford says, "i think when it is finally finished that it will be something to be proud of." to learn more about the project... we have a link on our website... wthitv.com. [b11]x job alert-open off top in tonight's job alert... the united state postal service has plenty of job
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Week 6, Segment Trhree In The Zone

Image

Week 6, Segment 2 In The Zone

Image

In The Zone, Week Six Segment 1

Image

Friday night forecast, how does the weekend look?

Image

Hobson's Farm honors first responders

Image

Terre Haute Post Office holds job fair

Image

Turn to the River, what does it mean for you?

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding