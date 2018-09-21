Clear

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Posted: Fri Sep 21 15:25:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 15:25:36 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Hot Pursuit check presentation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

haute police department..and help keep the community safe. leaders at "meijer" in terre haute handed over a check for 10-thousand dollars to the terre haute police department this afternoon. the money paid for this new k- 9... kix! officer todd haller is kix's handler. now..the department's hoping it's annual "5-k hot pursuit race" will buy another dog. [c4]hot pursuit check presentation-sot fs ..."unfortunately the terre haute police department has lost four k9's this year. and so we have replaced 3. we're waiting on one more. they help search for children that are lost. they seize drugs and money. they help track bad criminals off the street.." you can help the department get another k-9. the 5k hot pursuit is saturday, october 20th. it takes place at world gospel church in terre haute. it's 20-dollars to sign up "before" the race. walkers and children are welcome. for more information...go to the thpd hot pursuit 5k facebook page. i'll have your
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

Image

Annex Ribbon Cutting

Image

Residents react to Vincennes neighborhood evacuation

Image

Farrington's Grove clean-up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hall of Knights awards

Image

Vaping and kids

Image

Crews reopen Terre Haute road after sinkhole

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day