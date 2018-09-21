Speech to Text for Hot Pursuit check presentation

haute police department..and help keep the community safe. leaders at "meijer" in terre haute handed over a check for 10-thousand dollars to the terre haute police department this afternoon. the money paid for this new k- 9... kix! officer todd haller is kix's handler. now..the department's hoping it's annual "5-k hot pursuit race" will buy another dog. [c4]hot pursuit check presentation-sot fs ..."unfortunately the terre haute police department has lost four k9's this year. and so we have replaced 3. we're waiting on one more. they help search for children that are lost. they seize drugs and money. they help track bad criminals off the street.." you can help the department get another k-9. the 5k hot pursuit is saturday, october 20th. it takes place at world gospel church in terre haute. it's 20-dollars to sign up "before" the race. walkers and children are welcome. for more information...go to the thpd hot pursuit 5k facebook page. i'll have your