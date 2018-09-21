Speech to Text for Surprise concert at Union Hospital

concert sounds the terre haute symphony orchestra had a special concert this afternoon. today's performance orchestra had a special concert this afternoon. orchestra had a special concert this afternoon. orchestra had a special concert this afternoon. today's performance previewed music for the heart. the concert is a way to tie the orchestra with the new heart and vascular facility at union hospital. "we're very delighted to be able to help support them and the opening of that unit and talking about it and at the same time to do wonderful music." there will be another concert tomorrow in tilson auditorium on isu's campus. the fun kicks off at 7 p-m. a local store opened its checkbook today to help the terre