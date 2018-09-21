Speech to Text for Cradles Golf Scramble

tees today. it was for the 5th annual "cradles golf scramble". it's a way to raise money and awareness for the organization. "cradles" provides childcare for parents wanting to improve their education. the organization says it's a way to break the cycle of poverty. it's not an easy task i mean the parents are wonderful the kids are wonderful. but its an intensive and expensive venture. so we definitly need those donations and volunteers too. you can donate to the organization on their website. we'll link you to it on wthi tv dot com.