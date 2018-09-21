Clear

Annex Ribbon Cutting

Annex Ribbon Cutting

Posted: Fri Sep 21 15:15:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Sep 21 15:15:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Annex Ribbon Cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

university students have new options for housing. the ribbon cutting ceremony for the apartment complex .."the annex" took plac this afternoon. it's located on north third street in terre haute. the president of the annex group spoke with news 10. he told us--the group chose terre haute to give students more options. [b13]annex terre haute ribbon cutting-sotvo "hopefully with the living situation they have here in terre haute at our asset will help provide them for life after college". bach says they look to develop in areas where off campus housing is under served. health officials say
Terre Haute
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Fall air is moving in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hot Pursuit check presentation

Image

Surprise concert at Union Hospital

Image

Cradles Golf Scramble

Image

Annex Ribbon Cutting

Image

Residents react to Vincennes neighborhood evacuation

Image

Farrington's Grove clean-up

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Hall of Knights awards

Image

Vaping and kids

Image

Crews reopen Terre Haute road after sinkhole

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day