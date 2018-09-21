Speech to Text for Annex Ribbon Cutting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

university students have new options for housing. the ribbon cutting ceremony for the apartment complex .."the annex" took plac this afternoon. it's located on north third street in terre haute. the president of the annex group spoke with news 10. he told us--the group chose terre haute to give students more options. [b13]annex terre haute ribbon cutting-sotvo "hopefully with the living situation they have here in terre haute at our asset will help provide them for life after college". bach says they look to develop in areas where off campus housing is under served. health officials say