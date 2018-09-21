Speech to Text for Residents react to Vincennes neighborhood evacuation

situation in vincennes .. a community was on lockdown for several hours. that's due to a threat of an explosive device in a home. news 10s gary brian is live at the 19-hundred block of college avenue in vincennes. that's where it all happened last night. he joins us now to share how the community is recovering from that scare. life here on the 1900 block of college avenue in vincennes is relatively calm today. but yesterday was a different story. everyone from here at college and dailey avenue all the way to just before the ymca were evacuted from the area. friday was quiet on the 1900 block of college avenue in vincennes. but thursday that was not quite the case. "i came home from work, my normal route. came around veterans drive here at the ymca and i see all these police cars blocked off the road. and i'm thinking 'is my house on fire what do i need to do?" kathy mooney's home of thirty one years wasn't on fire. "members of the knox county drug court accountability team including a vpd detective were doing an accountability check. and during that check they discovered an item believed to be explosives." police arrested jordan chanley for possession of an explosive device. the 1900 block of college avenue was evacuated while officals could remove any explosives. "i saw the police on down by the enterance of the nursing home. and i kind of yelled like i live right here i'm just going home. and had my hand on a cone and of course they came down and said no. we'd like for you to leave the area. and that's all they would say." bridgepointe health campus was within the evacuation zone. officals with the assisted living facilty say that quote: "steps were taken to ensure resident's safety". mooney says she learned what was going on through a friend. "so we're just trying to piece it together. somebody said there was a bomb somewhere and we're not quite sure where. but thank goodness nothing came of it." despite the evacuations mooney says she was not worried for her well being. "it's the way of the world and it's unfortunate. we try to be very vigilant or diligant. you know the police handled it well." the investigation into thursday's event is on going. news 10 will continue to follow this story. in into thursday's event is on going. news 10 will continue to follow this story. in vincennes, gary brian news 10. we're continuing coverage on a deadly child