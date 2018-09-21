Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. we're hearing more and more about "shortages" possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny possible before midnight, but most areas stay dry. lows tonight become very nice; at 56. then, partly sunny tomorrow, a very nice day, with a high right around 70. nice and cool tomorrow night, temperatures in the low 50s. sunday looks very nice; mainly sunny and a high in the mid 70s. have a great weekend. we're hearing more and more about "shortages"